Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE BMO opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $90.44 and a 12 month high of $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 66.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

