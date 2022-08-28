iQIYI (IQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 62.47%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in iQIYI by 12.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in iQIYI by 28.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

