Nordic American Tankers (NAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect Nordic American Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $516.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.11. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is -11.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 366,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,176,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 356,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,903 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 143,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 900,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

