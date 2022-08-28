Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

HPE stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

