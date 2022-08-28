ChargePoint (CHPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. ChargePoint has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect ChargePoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

In other news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $43,516.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,118,357.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 4,026 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $52,015.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 443,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,175.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock worth $28,874,024. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.