PVH (PVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect PVH to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PVH to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PVH opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVH. Wedbush reduced their price target on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

