American Woodmark (AMWD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Analysts expect American Woodmark to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $47.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $82.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.53 million, a PE ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,068.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,260.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.95 per share, for a total transaction of $419,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,029. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $462,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMWD. StockNews.com raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

