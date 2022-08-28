Kirkland’s (KIRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 30th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.29 million for the quarter.

Kirkland’s Trading Down 10.8 %

Shares of KIRK opened at $4.21 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.32. The company has a market cap of $53.58 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kirkland’s by 27.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 121.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 40,326 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kirkland’s by 122.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

See Also

