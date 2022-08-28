Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.55) Per Share (OTCMKTS:KGDEY)

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kingdee International Software Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.55) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.25). The consensus estimate for Kingdee International Software Group’s current full-year earnings is ($2.25) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingdee International Software Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KGDEY opened at $212.47 on Friday. Kingdee International Software Group has a twelve month low of $163.36 and a twelve month high of $353.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.29.

About Kingdee International Software Group

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

