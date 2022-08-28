Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Raymond James currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

NYSE IAG opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.24. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,954 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 193.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,570,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,245 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,700 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

