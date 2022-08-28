CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CME Group’s current full-year earnings is $7.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.20.

CME Group stock opened at $196.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in CME Group by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 380,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,952,000 after purchasing an additional 192,869 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CME Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CME Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,487,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,231,000 after purchasing an additional 159,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in CME Group by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

