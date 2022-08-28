Analysts Offer Predictions for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AAC Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Cheng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for AAC Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Shares of AACAY opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20. AAC Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

AAC Technologies ( OTCMKTS:AACAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.22 million. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

