Brokers Offer Predictions for CEL-SCI Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CEL-SCI in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for CEL-SCI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for CEL-SCI’s FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

CVM opened at $3.92 on Friday. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.10.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 1st quarter worth $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 389,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 400.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 274,854 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 353.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 216,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 121,714 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

