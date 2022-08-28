Cormark Comments on Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $11.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.41. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$143.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$124.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$125.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$131.63. The company has a market cap of C$173.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$118.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total transaction of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,096.43. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.42, for a total value of C$507,400.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$730,741.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

