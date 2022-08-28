Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.30 to C$8.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.43.

TSE:LUN opened at C$7.24 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$6.57 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$841.10 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,675.60. In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Hastings acquired 5,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$33,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at C$207,675.60. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,008,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,300.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

