Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.47) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.47) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share.

Edesa Biotech Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Edesa Biotech has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Insider Transactions at Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01).

In related news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,699.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,300. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edesa Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 1,518.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 2.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

