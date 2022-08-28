FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Issued By Desjardins

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.57 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.78. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

NYSE:RY opened at $95.85 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $90.75 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The firm has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,531,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,351,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,485 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,905,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,540,091,000 after purchasing an additional 336,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

