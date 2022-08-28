KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for KULR Technology Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.
KULR Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of KULR stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $157.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group
KULR Technology Group Company Profile
KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.
Recommended Stories
