KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Litchfield Hills Research Forecasts

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) – Litchfield Hills Research lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for KULR Technology Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O?Neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for KULR Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for KULR Technology Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of KULR stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $157.66 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.