5N Plus Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNP. Desjardins downgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of 5N Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of VNP opened at C$1.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.69 million and a PE ratio of -30.53. 5N Plus has a 52-week low of C$1.03 and a 52-week high of C$3.37.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$92.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.01 million.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,383,095.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

