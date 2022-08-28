Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pharvaris’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pharvaris in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.62). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS.

PHVS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of Pharvaris stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $294.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

