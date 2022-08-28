Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.83 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERO. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.45.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Ero Copper Company Profile

Shares of ERO opened at C$13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$25.83.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.