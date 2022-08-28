Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Raymond James lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 3.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$56.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$48.88 and a 52-week high of C$84.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$67.24. The firm has a market cap of C$25.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.37%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.