Taglich Brothers Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Unique Fabricating in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Unique Fabricating’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Unique Fabricating’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $0.82 on Friday. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Unique Fabricating ( NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unique Fabricating stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Unique Fabricating worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut products comprising noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) pads for lining internal panels; buzz, squeak, and rattle felts and flocks; foam blocks; and gaskets, seals, insulation, and attachment tapes.

