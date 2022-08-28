Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for SP Plus Co. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SP Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for SP Plus’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 3.36%.

SP Plus Trading Down 2.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

SP stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a market cap of $781.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98.

Insider Transactions at SP Plus

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SP Plus news, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,677.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,320. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SP Plus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SP Plus by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

