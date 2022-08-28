Research Analysts Set Expectations for New Gold Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for New Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark dropped their price target on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.92.

Shares of TSE NGD opened at C$0.89 on Friday. New Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.25 million and a PE ratio of 5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04.

In related news, Director Renaud Adams bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,194,215.40. In related news, Director Renaud Adams bought 53,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,194,215.40. Also, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 703,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$710,841.03. Insiders have purchased 200,000 shares of company stock worth $205,060 over the last 90 days.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

