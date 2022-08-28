Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Macerich in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macerich’s current full-year earnings is $1.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

Macerich Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:MAC opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97. Macerich has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,183,000 after buying an additional 453,813 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Macerich by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 1,196.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 575,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,037,716.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.