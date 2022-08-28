Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Harbor Custom Development in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Harbor Custom Development’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Harbor Custom Development’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

NASDAQ HCDI opened at $1.19 on Friday. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Harbor Custom Development stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCDI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Harbor Custom Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Harbor Custom Development news, Director Walter Frederick Walker purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $57,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

