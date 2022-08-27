Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 128 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after acquiring an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,339,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $476,162,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.7 %

LMT opened at $431.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.01.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

