Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $138.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

