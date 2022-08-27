Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stake Raised by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 27,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $43.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

