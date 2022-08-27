King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $140.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.43.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

