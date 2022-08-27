Veritable L.P. Sells 141 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Veritable L.P. decreased its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,451,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,312,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 312,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,362,000 after buying an additional 62,121 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 72,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,985,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $122.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.11 and its 200 day moving average is $118.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.15. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $161.12.

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upped their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

