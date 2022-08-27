3,119 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Trading Down 2.4 %

MET has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $75.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $65.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

