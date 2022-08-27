Wintrust Investments LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,036,137,000 after buying an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after buying an additional 3,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after purchasing an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after purchasing an additional 195,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at $942,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,990,780.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Trading Down 3.9 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Paychex stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

