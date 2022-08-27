TheStreet Upgrades Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) to B+

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:VMI opened at $284.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $203.30 and a 1-year high of $289.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,211.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,812,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 113,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

