CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CURO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CURO Group to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
CURO Group Trading Down 1.9 %
NYSE:CURO opened at $7.08 on Thursday. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $285.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
