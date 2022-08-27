CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CURO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CURO Group to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CURO opened at $7.08 on Thursday. CURO Group has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a market cap of $285.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 628,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 385,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 36,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CURO Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 328,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

