Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equinix were worth $21,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth $32,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinix stock opened at $670.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $690.22. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 176.39%.

In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $823.00 to $822.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.75.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

