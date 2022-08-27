GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nordson were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.20.

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $232.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.67. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.