Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,879,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 88,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of Ross Stores worth $260,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Down 4.0 %

ROST opened at $87.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $123.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.