Equitable Trust Co. Purchases 560 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE C opened at $49.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

