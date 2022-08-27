Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALG. StockNews.com upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $133.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.04. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $160.71.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer acquired 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.99 per share, with a total value of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $861,878.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 539.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Recommended Stories

