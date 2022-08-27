Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 503 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $232.83 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average is $219.67. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

