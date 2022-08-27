Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $47,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 5.1 %

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $285.65 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.63.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

