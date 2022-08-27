Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,447,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Molina Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $338.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $303.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.57 and a one year high of $361.25. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total value of $3,957,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,480,283.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.77, for a total transaction of $3,957,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,480,283.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

