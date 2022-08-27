Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Purchased by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 232.5% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,312,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,805,000 after buying an additional 231,212 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,448,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,599,000 after buying an additional 605,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $346,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $76,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,105.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $76,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,105.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $958,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,449.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,612,991 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grocery Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.65. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of -0.27.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

