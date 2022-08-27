Veritable L.P. Takes $1.11 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $239.03 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $208.10 and a one year high of $306.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.