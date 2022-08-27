Veritable L.P. Sells 3,125 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $95.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

