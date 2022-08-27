American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Increased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. American Research & Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $101.82 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

