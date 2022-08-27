Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,096,477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,152,000 after acquiring an additional 167,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,274,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $274.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

