Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMOT opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The company has a market cap of $543.57 million, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.70.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $122.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 135,606 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 228,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

